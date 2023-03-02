Empyrean Capital Partners LP Invests $13.55 Million in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 765,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,291 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,950,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,978 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,567. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $31,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $192,175 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIX shares. William Blair cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

