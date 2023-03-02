Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 153,792 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,792 shares during the quarter. Murphy Oil accounts for 2.1% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.76% of Murphy Oil worth $41,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.22. 224,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,117. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

