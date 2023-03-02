Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 226,460 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 226,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,280,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,938. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

