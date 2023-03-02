Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Buys 6,175,529 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 205.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,175,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,175,529 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC comprises about 3.9% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $77,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,762,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 40.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097,003 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,367,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,071,000 after acquiring an additional 70,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,839,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,389,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,491,000 after acquiring an additional 957,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,496. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

