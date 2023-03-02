Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Buys 685,508 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,508 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 2.6% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Suncor Energy worth $51,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,770,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,221. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.