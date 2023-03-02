Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680,982 shares during the quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $13,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 653,060 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 34.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,347,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 521,670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $3,778,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 96.4% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 400,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 196,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARIS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 39,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,196. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $796.31 million, a PE ratio of 1,358.00 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

