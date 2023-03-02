Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $27.12 Million Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 375,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,116,000. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for 1.4% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 56.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.6% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,557 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 31.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $299,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEP stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.03. 246,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average is $75.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.8125 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

