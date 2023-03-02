Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 142.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,167 shares during the quarter. NexPoint Residential Trust comprises 1.2% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 148.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 43,607 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 59,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 190,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 42,574 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.19. 55,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

NXRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

