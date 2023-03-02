Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Has $11.33 Million Stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,202,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,672 shares during the period. Radius Global Infrastructure accounts for about 2.6% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $11,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 281,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RADI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Global Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

RADI stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.51. 59,864,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,796. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

