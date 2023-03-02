Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,083 shares during the quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

OWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Shares of NYSE:OWL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.29. 1,284,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,486. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -1,733.33%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

