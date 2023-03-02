Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 73,717 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,717 shares during the period. Northeast Bank makes up approximately 1.8% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned 2.60% of Northeast Bank worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Northeast Bank from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Northeast Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Northeast Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NBN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.00. 6,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,669. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $366.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.25 million.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 0.74%.

Northeast Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

Featured Stories

