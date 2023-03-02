Endurant Capital Management LP Acquires 304,067 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 304,067 shares during the quarter. Ocular Therapeutix accounts for approximately 1.4% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 1.38% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 21.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 61,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $26,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $26,207.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $27,458.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,155 shares of company stock valued at $161,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 371,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,663. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $454.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

