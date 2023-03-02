Endurant Capital Management LP Has $8.21 Million Holdings in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. Aziyo Biologics comprises approximately 2.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Aziyo Biologics worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Aziyo Biologics Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ AZYO traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.06. 3,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,871. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZYO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aziyo Biologics

About Aziyo Biologics

In related news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. purchased 735,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $3,491,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,597,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,588,619. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Aziyo Biologics news, CFO Matthew Ferguson acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,259.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 735,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,491,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,597,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,588,619. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 768,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,112. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

