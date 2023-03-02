Endurant Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 210,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CANO. Raymond James lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cano Health to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Cano Health Price Performance

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.27. 15,981,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,228,410. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $625.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.08.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

