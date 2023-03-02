Endurant Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 113.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 596.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RLMD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa bought 55,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $116,025.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,450.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.15. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

