Endurant Capital Management LP Sells 9,044 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Endurant Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,044 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for 0.9% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 996,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,730,000 after purchasing an additional 229,859 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,582,000 after purchasing an additional 193,896 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 392,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,424 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO stock traded up $10.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $485.55. 82,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,757. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $620.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $454.75 and a 200-day moving average of $438.68.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

