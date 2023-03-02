Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Cap of $12.57 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000880 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $165,918.09 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00074362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00053707 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009606 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00025356 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003734 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,112,526 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

