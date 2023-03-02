Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 5.7%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 1,781,324 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,644,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on UUUU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Energy Fuels from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

In related news, Director Alex G. Morrison bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $48,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,458.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 70,644 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.