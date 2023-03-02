Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.90

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 195685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 48,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.