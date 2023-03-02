Engaged Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,729,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Engaged Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $187.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,865,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,520,092. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.50 and its 200 day moving average is $181.97.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

