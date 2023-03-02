Engine NO. 1 LLC Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000. Enphase Energy comprises about 1.4% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after buying an additional 651,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,809,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,316.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 350,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,352,000 after purchasing an additional 326,080 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 82.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 501,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 227,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $211.66. 1,305,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.09 and its 200 day moving average is $271.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,174 shares of company stock valued at $44,466,742. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.08.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

