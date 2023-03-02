Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 31,159 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 633.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,159 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.65. The stock had a trading volume of 320,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,406. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.82.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

