Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,863 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Signature Bank by 20.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens lowered Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of SBNY traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,778. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.38 and its 200 day moving average is $142.64. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $339.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

