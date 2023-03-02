Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,216 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.65. 1,228,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,107. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.24 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.