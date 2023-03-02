Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $7.70 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 684.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,347 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 521,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 103,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $557,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,856,554. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

