Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 195.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 143.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 219,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 129,246 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 759,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,386,000 after purchasing an additional 149,238 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.7% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 123,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,509 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 65.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 39,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Avian Securities downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.21. The stock had a trading volume of 466,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,752. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.67.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $268,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,315 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

