Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1,565.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,702 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

MTCH traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,314. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $114.36.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Cowen cut their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

