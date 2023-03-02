Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,990,938,000 after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $616,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,585,000 after purchasing an additional 134,020 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $320.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,703. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $424.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

