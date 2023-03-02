Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 1,336.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,859 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $749,291.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 982,654 shares in the company, valued at $35,473,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $749,291.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 982,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,473,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $703,083.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,035,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.15. 2,603,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,112. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.