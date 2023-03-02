Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 1,336.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,859 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.
CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.31.
CG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.15. 2,603,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,112. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 38.69%.
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
