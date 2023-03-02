Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 176.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,603,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,942,309. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,071 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

