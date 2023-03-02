Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS) Short Interest Update

Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Enphys Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFYS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,042. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. Enphys Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphys Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Enphys Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,418,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphys Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,793,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Enphys Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,544,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enphys Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Enphys Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphys Acquisition Company Profile

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

