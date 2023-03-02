Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 211,411 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of Home Depot worth $317,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $341,915,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Home Depot by 86.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,602,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $442,171,000 after acquiring an additional 744,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $5.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,848,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,705. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $297.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.56%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

