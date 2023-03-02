Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Linde worth $75,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $350.85. The company had a trading volume of 719,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,879. The company has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $356.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.60.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.25.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

