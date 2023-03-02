Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,013,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,122 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.45% of Masco worth $47,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Masco by 91.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,282,000 after buying an additional 3,936,601 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Masco by 1,031.4% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,060,000 after buying an additional 2,187,950 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $59,680,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $33,432,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Masco by 3,316.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after buying an additional 689,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 538,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,433. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,304 shares of company stock valued at $18,441,787 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Articles

