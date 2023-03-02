Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $77.75 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.27% of CoStar Group worth $77,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 34.0% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,262,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,253,000 after buying an additional 1,095,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,349,000 after buying an additional 8,470,338 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 85.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $70.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average is $76.38. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.