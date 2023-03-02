Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 66,435 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.16% of FedEx worth $62,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 248,656 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,918,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 9.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 527,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $78,307,000 after acquiring an additional 47,653 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Trading Up 0.4 %

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.16.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.15. The stock had a trading volume of 340,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.33 and its 200-day moving average is $183.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

