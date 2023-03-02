Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,779,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $83,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 37.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 19.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 487,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 79,158 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 50.0% during the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 10,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 59.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 831,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,279. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $20,797,178.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,345,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,057,807.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock valued at $161,084,516. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

