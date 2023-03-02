Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 46,891 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,311,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,891 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.38% of Eversource Energy worth $102,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.71. 1,242,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.39.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.12%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.