Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Entergy were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,704,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,020,000 after purchasing an additional 581,768 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 36.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,058 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,061,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,807,000 after purchasing an additional 361,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Entergy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,568,000 after buying an additional 424,672 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.59.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,537 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

