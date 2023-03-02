Enterprise Financial Services Corp Acquires 257 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:D traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.63. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.74 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

