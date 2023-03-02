Enterprise Financial Services Corp Acquires Shares of 11,715 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.10. 1,498,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,003. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.48. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

MFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

