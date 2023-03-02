Enterprise Financial Services Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 13.8% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.41.

NYSE:BA traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,788,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,624. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.28 and its 200-day moving average is $174.64. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

