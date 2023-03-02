Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $405,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 623.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 224,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 193,696 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 59.3% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Comcast by 713.3% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 208,637 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 182,983 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 67.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 312,268 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 126,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,292,391 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $36.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,082,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,441,736. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $155.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

