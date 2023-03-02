Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $474,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,963 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $98.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,603. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Articles

