Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $613,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.05. 2,041,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,618. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.91. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37. The stock has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

