Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Lyne Andrich Acquires 1,840 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) Director Lyne Andrich bought 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,113.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EFSC stock opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $173.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.42 million. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $741,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

