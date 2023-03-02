Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Holdings Boosted by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,094 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services makes up approximately 10.3% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $13,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lyne Andrich bought 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,113.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,220,976. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,239. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EFSC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

