Enterprise Financial Services Corp Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.41. 2,501,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,982,666. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

