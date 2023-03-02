Enterprise Financial Services Corp Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,022,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,574,145. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $133.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

