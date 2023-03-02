Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Howard H. Yu Sells 10,016 Shares

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NVST opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $660.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.40 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading

